FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Rockies On May 27

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .245 BA, .345 OBP and .398 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 36 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News