Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Rockies On May 27

Tucker is hitting for a .245 BA, .345 OBP and .398 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 36 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.