Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Red Sox On July 31

Tucker is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .369 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 57 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 51 runs. Tucker has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Ranger Suarez (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

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