Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rays On June 15
Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, June 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Tucker is hitting for a .235 BA, .334 OBP and .375 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 42 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 36 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.