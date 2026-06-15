Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rays On June 15

Tucker is hitting for a .235 BA, .334 OBP and .375 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 42 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 36 runs. Tucker has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.