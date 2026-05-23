Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 23
Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Tucker is hitting for a .247 BA, .352 OBP and .388 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 32 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Robert Gasser (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.