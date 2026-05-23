Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 23

Tucker is hitting for a .247 BA, .352 OBP and .388 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 32 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his second of the season.

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