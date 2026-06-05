Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Angels On June 5

Tucker is hitting for a .243 BA, .339 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 38 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.63 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.