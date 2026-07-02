Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Rockies On July 2

Stowers is hitting for a .231 BA, .320 OBP and .427 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 30 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.83 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.