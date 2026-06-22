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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Rangers On June 22

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will face the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .223 BA, .319 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 25 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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