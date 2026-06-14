Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Pirates On June 14
Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Stowers has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .305 OBP and .375 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 21 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.