Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Pirates On June 14

Stowers is hitting for a .216 BA, .305 OBP and .375 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 21 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.84 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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