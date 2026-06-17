Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Phillies On June 17

Stowers is hitting for a .211 BA, .297 OBP and .362 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 21 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.43 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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