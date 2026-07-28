Kyle Stowers And Marlins Take On Phillies On July 28

Stowers is hitting for a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .442 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 37 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-8) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.82 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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