Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Mets On July 31

Stowers is hitting for a .233 BA, .319 OBP and .454 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 40 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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