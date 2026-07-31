Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Mets On July 31
Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .233 BA, .319 OBP and .454 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 40 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.
Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.