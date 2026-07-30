Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Mets On July 30

Stowers is hitting for a .232 BA, .317 OBP and .446 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 39 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Nolan McLean (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.

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