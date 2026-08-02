Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 2
Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Stowers is hitting for a .237 BA, .322 OBP and .465 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 42 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Robert Stock makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.