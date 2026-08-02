Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 2

Stowers is hitting for a .237 BA, .322 OBP and .465 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 42 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Robert Stock makes his first start of the season for the Mets.

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