Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Mets On Aug. 1

Stowers is hitting for a .237 BA, .321 OBP and .467 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 41 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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