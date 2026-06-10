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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 10

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stowers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .213 BA, .290 OBP and .366 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 18 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (2-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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