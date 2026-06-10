Kyle Stowers And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 10

Stowers is hitting for a .213 BA, .290 OBP and .366 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 18 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with a double and two RBIs against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (2-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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