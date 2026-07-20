Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Astros On July 20

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .313 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 36 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Ronel Blanco will start for the Astros, his first of the season.

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