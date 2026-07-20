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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Face Astros On July 20

Kyle Stowers and his Miami Marlins will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .229 BA, .313 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 36 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Ronel Blanco will start for the Astros, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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