Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face White Sox On June 6

Schwarber is hitting for a .246 BA, .361 OBP and .596 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .957, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). He racked up four hits (going 4 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Brandon Eisert (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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