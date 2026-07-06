Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Royals On July 6

Schwarber is hitting for a .254 BA, .370 OBP and .567 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 55 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (4-6 with a 4.95 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

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