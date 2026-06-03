Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Padres On June 3

Schwarber is hitting for a .231 BA, .349 OBP and .588 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

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