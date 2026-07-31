FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Orioles On July 31

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 31 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +162 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .545 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his last action (on July 27 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 4.

Brandon Young (8-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News