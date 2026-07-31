Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Orioles On July 31

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .545 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his last action (on July 27 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 4.

Brandon Young (8-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.