Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Orioles On Aug. 2

Schwarber is hitting for a .248 BA, .365 OBP and .537 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (7-9) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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