Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Orioles On Aug. 1

Schwarber is hitting for a .251 BA, .367 OBP and .543 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (4-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.98 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

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