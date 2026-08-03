Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Nationals On Aug. 3

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .364 OBP and .534 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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