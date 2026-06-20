Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 20

Schwarber is hitting for a .245 BA, .361 OBP and .558 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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