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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Mets On June 20

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .245 BA, .361 OBP and .558 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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