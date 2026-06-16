Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On June 16

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .363 OBP and .563 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.