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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Marlins On June 15

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +225 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .247 BA, .363 OBP and .568 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ryan Gusto (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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