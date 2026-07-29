FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On July 29

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .545 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News