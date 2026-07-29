Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Marlins On July 29

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .545 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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