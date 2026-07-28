Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On July 28

Schwarber is hitting for a .252 BA, .365 OBP and .545 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 62 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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