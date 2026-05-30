Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 30
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Schwarber is hitting for a .238 BA, .351 OBP and .612 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (9th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Roki Sasaki (3-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.