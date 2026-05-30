Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 30

Schwarber is hitting for a .238 BA, .351 OBP and .612 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (9th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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