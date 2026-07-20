Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Dodgers On July 20

Schwarber is hitting for a .253 BA, .368 OBP and .561 SLG with a 34.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 61 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Emmet Sheehan (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

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