Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Cubs On April 15

Schwarber is hitting for a .237 BA, .400 OBP and .593 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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