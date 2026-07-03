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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 3

Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .230 BA, .324 OBP and .393 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 29 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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