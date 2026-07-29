Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On July 29

Manzardo is hitting for a .210 BA, .301 OBP and .367 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 37 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.

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