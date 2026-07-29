Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On July 29
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .210 BA, .301 OBP and .367 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 37 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Reds.
Brady Singer (5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.