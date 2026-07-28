Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Reds On July 28
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .209 BA, .298 OBP and .358 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 36 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rays.
Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.