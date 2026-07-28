Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Reds On July 28

Manzardo is hitting for a .209 BA, .298 OBP and .358 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 36 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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