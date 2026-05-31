Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Red Sox On May 31
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .224 BA, .307 OBP and .359 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 20 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.