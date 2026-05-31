Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Red Sox On May 31

Manzardo is hitting for a .224 BA, .307 OBP and .359 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 20 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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