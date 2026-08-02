Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 2

Manzardo is hitting for a .214 BA, .307 OBP and .380 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 40 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (8-8 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.