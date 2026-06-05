Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Reds On June 5

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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