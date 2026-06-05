Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Reds On June 5
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.