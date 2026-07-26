Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Reds On July 26

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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