Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Cubs On May 30

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.