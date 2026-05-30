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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Cubs On May 30

Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -152 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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