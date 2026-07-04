Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 4

Leahy is 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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