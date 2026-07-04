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Kyle Leahy
St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Leahy

St. Louis Cardinals • #62 RP

Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 4

Kyle Leahy will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Leahy has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leahy is 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Leahy

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