Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Blue Jays On July 31
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, July 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Leahy has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.