Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Play Blue Jays On July 31

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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