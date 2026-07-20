Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Angels On July 20
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Leahy has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up just one hit.
The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.