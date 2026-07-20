Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Angels On July 20

Leahy is 7-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up just one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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