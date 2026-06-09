Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Take On Royals On June 9

Higashioka is hitting for a .245 BA, .319 OBP and .392 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 14 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

The Royals are sending Stephen Kolek (3-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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