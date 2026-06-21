Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Play Padres On June 21

Higashioka is hitting for a .228 BA, .301 OBP and .374 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Wandy Peralta (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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