Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Astros On May 28

Higashioka is hitting for a .205 BA, .275 OBP and .325 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.

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