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Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers

Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers • #11 C

Kyle Higashioka And Rangers Face Astros On May 28

Kyle Higashioka and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Higashioka has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Higashioka is hitting for a .205 BA, .275 OBP and .325 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored nine runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Higashioka

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