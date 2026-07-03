FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Harrison

Milwaukee Brewers • #52 RP

Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 3

Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Harrison has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Harrison

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News