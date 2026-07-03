Kyle Harrison And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 3

Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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