Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Braves On June 20
Kyle Harrison will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Harrison has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.
The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.