Kyle Harrison And Brewers Play Braves On June 20

Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.