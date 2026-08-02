Kyle Freeland And Rockies Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 2

Freeland is 2-10 with a 7.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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