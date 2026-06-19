Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Pirates On June 19

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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