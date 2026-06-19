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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Pirates On June 19

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, on Friday, June 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has -150 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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