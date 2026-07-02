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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Marlins On July 2

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Freeland is 2-7 with a 7.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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